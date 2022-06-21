StockNews.com Upgrades WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) to “Hold”

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WHF. TheStreet upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WHF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,348. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $291.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.29. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 million. Equities analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WhiteHorse Finance (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.