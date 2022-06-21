StockNews.com Upgrades W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) to Buy

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

WTI stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $5.67. 434,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,576,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $810.88 million, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 2.19.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. W&T Offshore’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. State Street Corp boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 259.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,977 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $6,849,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $5,616,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 3,996.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at $3,485,000. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

