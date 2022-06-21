Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.21.

SAUHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Straumann from CHF 375 to CHF 304 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Straumann in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 404.20 to CHF 40.42 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Straumann alerts:

Straumann stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. Straumann has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.26%.

About Straumann (Get Rating)

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.