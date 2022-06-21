STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

STV Group stock opened at GBX 284.30 ($3.48) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £132.83 million and a PE ratio of 6.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 305.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 324.15. STV Group has a twelve month low of GBX 279 ($3.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 385 ($4.72).

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

