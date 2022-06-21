STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
STV Group stock opened at GBX 284.30 ($3.48) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £132.83 million and a PE ratio of 6.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 305.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 324.15. STV Group has a twelve month low of GBX 279 ($3.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 385 ($4.72).
STV Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
