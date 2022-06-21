Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.14

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €15.14 ($15.94) and last traded at €15.03 ($15.82), with a volume of 667415 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.73 ($15.51).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SZU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($14.74) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.58) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.90 ($14.63) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Südzucker alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.89.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.