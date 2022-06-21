Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Stock Price Down 3%

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.22 and last traded at $23.22. Approximately 18,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 660,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.
SUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.30.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.
Summit Materials Company Profile (NYSE:SUM)
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Materials (SUM)
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.