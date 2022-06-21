Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Stock Price Down 3%

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.22 and last traded at $23.22. Approximately 18,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 660,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

SUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.55 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

