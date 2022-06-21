Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $67.51

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$67.51 and traded as low as C$58.23. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$58.87, with a volume of 1,313,469 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.79.

The firm has a market cap of C$34.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.99. The company has a current ratio of 15,951.83, a quick ratio of 15,084.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.51.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$380.00 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.775024 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

