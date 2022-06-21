Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

SU opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

