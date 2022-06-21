Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Upgraded to Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$53.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.75.

SU stock traded up C$0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$47.68. 2,876,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,168,914. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.28. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.90 and a 1-year high of C$53.62. The company has a market cap of C$67.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.62 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.7844246 EPS for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Director Michael M. Wilson bought 10,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

