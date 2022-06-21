Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Upgraded to Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$53.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.75.
SU stock traded up C$0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$47.68. 2,876,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,168,914. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.28. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.90 and a 1-year high of C$53.62. The company has a market cap of C$67.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08.
In other Suncor Energy news, Director Michael M. Wilson bought 10,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$960,840.
About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
