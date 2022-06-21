Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down to $19.76

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.76, but opened at $19.31. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 14,096 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOVA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

