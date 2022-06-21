Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down to $19.76

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.76, but opened at $19.31. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 14,096 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have weighed in on NOVA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.
Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)
Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.