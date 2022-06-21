Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) CEO Buys $177,450.00 in Stock

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Kim purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.49 per share, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SUN opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 70.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Sunoco by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUN. StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Sunoco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.