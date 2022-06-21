SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Down to $17.93

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.93, but opened at $17.36. SunPower shares last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 83,092 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at $557,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 201.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 31,415 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in SunPower by 9.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SunPower by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in SunPower by 141.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 83,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunPower (SPWR)
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.