SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Down to $17.93

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.93, but opened at $17.36. SunPower shares last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 83,092 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunPower had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $350.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at $557,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 201.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 31,415 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in SunPower by 9.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SunPower by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in SunPower by 141.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 83,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

