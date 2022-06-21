Superloop Limited (ASX:SLC) Insider Buys A$102,416.00 in Stock

Superloop Limited (ASX:SLC – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Lai acquired 148,000 shares of Superloop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.69 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$102,416.00 ($71,122.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.72, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About Superloop

Superloop Limited engages in the design, development, construction, and operation of independent telecommunications infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region. It offers network solutions for wholesale, enterprise, and channel customers. The company is also involved in the operation of a fixed wireless network; and provision of cloud and managed services, and cyber security and cyber safety services.

