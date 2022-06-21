Superloop Limited (ASX:SLC) Insider Buys A$102,416.00 in Stock

Superloop Limited (ASX:SLC – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Lai acquired 148,000 shares of Superloop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.69 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$102,416.00 ($71,122.22).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.72, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
About Superloop
