SVB Leerink Trims Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Target Price to $107.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.27.

AMED traded down $14.21 on Tuesday, reaching $107.16. 13,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $109.30 and a twelve month high of $276.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.11 and its 200-day moving average is $143.02. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

