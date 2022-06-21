Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.24

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and traded as high as $9.65. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWMAF)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.