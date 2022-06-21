Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Stock Price Down 11%

Shares of Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) dropped 11% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 125,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.67.

Swvl Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWVL)

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

