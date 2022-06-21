Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.41 and last traded at $37.41. 8,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 411,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 199.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

