Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYMGet Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SYM opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $20.77.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

