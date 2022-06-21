Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.39

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.39 and last traded at $21.71, with a volume of 46514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Symbotic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

