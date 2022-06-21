Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of SYM stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $20.77.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

