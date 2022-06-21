Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of SYM stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $20.77.
About Symbotic (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symbotic (SYM)
- Quest Diagnostic Stock is Ready to Move Higher
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro
- Cracks Form In Adobe’s Growth Outlook
- Two High Yields The Insiders Are Buying
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.