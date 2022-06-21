Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Trading Up 2.4%

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 101,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Synaptogenix in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptogenix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptogenix by 248.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 154,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptogenix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptogenix during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptogenix during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

