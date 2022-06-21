Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,491. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.01. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

