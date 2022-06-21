Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.36. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.78.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,902,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,880,000 after acquiring an additional 125,011 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 33.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,229,000 after acquiring an additional 723,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,660,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,361,000 after acquiring an additional 61,351 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Syneos Health (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.