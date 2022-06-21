System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Up 8.5%

Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.88. 2,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 365,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SST. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of System1 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,929 shares of System1 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $714,024.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,402,297 shares in the company, valued at $370,160,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,287,074 shares of company stock worth $17,224,681.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SST. Cannae Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in System1 during the first quarter worth approximately $394,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in System1 during the first quarter worth $84,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in System1 during the first quarter worth $1,145,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in System1 during the first quarter worth $3,514,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in System1 during the first quarter worth $3,438,000.

About System1 (NYSE:SST)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

