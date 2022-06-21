Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.29.

TSM stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,601,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,629,027. The stock has a market cap of $450.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $83.95 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

