TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.74. 60,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,306,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAL. StockNews.com cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CICC Research lowered TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $541.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,736,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,406,000 after acquiring an additional 780,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,522,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,733,000 after acquiring an additional 203,336 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth $48,979,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,297,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220,959 shares during the period. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.