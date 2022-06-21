Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 266,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 862,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.

Talon Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLOFF)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. It owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

