Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, Sells 10,530 Shares

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 10,530 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $212,600.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,291,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,173,743.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Riverstone Energy Partners V, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 117,981 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $2,536,591.50.

On Monday, June 13th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 127,053 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $2,804,059.71.

On Friday, June 10th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 100,438 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $2,375,358.70.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 160,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $3,526,400.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 137,506 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $3,060,883.56.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 131,673 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $2,812,535.28.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 124,352 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $2,403,724.16.

On Monday, May 16th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 48,498 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $930,191.64.

On Monday, May 9th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,900 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $55,274.00.

On Thursday, April 28th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 11,800 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $224,554.00.

TALO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.85. 1,506,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,182. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,112,000 after acquiring an additional 962,857 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,889,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,109,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,193,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TALO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

