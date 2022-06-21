Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.88.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and sold 22,607 shares worth $1,829,208. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

