Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Rating) were down 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 111,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 63,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 million and a PE ratio of -1.72.
About Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU)
