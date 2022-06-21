TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.38.

TASK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.81 million. TaskUs had a positive return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TaskUs Company Profile (Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.