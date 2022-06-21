Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP) Trading Down 1.8%

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 109 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.35). Approximately 163,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 226,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.37).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 116.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 105.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Taylor Maritime Investments’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, a closed-ended investment company, invests in a portfolio of dry bulk ships. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

