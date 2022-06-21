TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior Acquires 500 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$66.49 per share, with a total value of C$33,245.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$789,568.75.

Richard Prior also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TC Energy alerts:

On Thursday, May 5th, Richard Prior acquired 500 shares of TC Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$66.99. 1,207,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,887,163. The company has a market cap of C$65.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$57.71 and a 52 week high of C$74.44.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4393319 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James set a C$73.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.76.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.