TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $67.64

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$67.64 and traded as low as C$65.51. TC Energy shares last traded at C$66.95, with a volume of 562,952 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRP. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.76.

The firm has a market cap of C$65.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$71.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.64.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4393319 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.85%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Hejdi A. Carlsen purchased 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$68.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,142.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,113.75. Also, Senior Officer G. Glenn Menuz sold 16,241 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.00, for a total transaction of C$1,201,834.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,184 shares of company stock valued at $226,760 and have sold 57,880 shares valued at $4,260,419.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

