Tech and Energy Transition (NASDAQ:TETCU) Shares Up ∞

Shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU – Get Rating) shot up ∞ on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 8,795 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tech and Energy Transition by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

