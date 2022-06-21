Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.60

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.60 and last traded at $52.16, with a volume of 177350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.47.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Techtronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
About Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)
Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.
