Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.86.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$49.10 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$24.84 and a 12-month high of C$57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.40.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

