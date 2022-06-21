Teck Resources (TECK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/15/2022 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/14/2022 – Teck Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Clarkson Capital.

6/9/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $52.00.

6/8/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$54.00 to C$50.00.

5/27/2022 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

5/2/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

4/28/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$54.00 to C$53.00.

4/28/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$61.00.

4/28/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$65.00.

4/28/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from C$57.00 to C$58.00.

4/28/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $48.00.

Shares of TECK stock traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $38.07. 273,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,182,903. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.13. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $45.90.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 95.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

