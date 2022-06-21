Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.57 and last traded at $16.83. Approximately 1,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 181,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

TGLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.82.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $134.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 44.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 21.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 66,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 3.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

