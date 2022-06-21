Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.62

Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.62 and traded as low as $14.84. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 2,020 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tejon Ranch in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.76 million, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. Analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,675 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $29,700,000 after buying an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tejon Ranch by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,962 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 830,972 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 423,371 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 744,662 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after acquiring an additional 328,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 7.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 601,823 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 41,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

