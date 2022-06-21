Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,894.00

Shares of Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,894 ($23.20) and last traded at GBX 1,804 ($22.10), with a volume of 56127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,768 ($21.66).
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,634.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,549.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55.
Telecom Plus Company Profile (LON:TEP)
See Also
- Cracks Form In Adobe’s Growth Outlook
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
- PEG Ratio Pegs These 3 Stocks as Long-Term Buys
- Two High Yields The Insiders Are Buying
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.