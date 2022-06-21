Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,894.00

Shares of Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,894 ($23.20) and last traded at GBX 1,804 ($22.10), with a volume of 56127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,768 ($21.66).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,634.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,549.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55.

Telecom Plus Company Profile (LON:TEP)

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

