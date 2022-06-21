Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $13.40.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,587,000.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

