TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.94.

TU has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday.

TU opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64. TELUS has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 108.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of TELUS by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

