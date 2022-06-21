TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.67.

TIXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

TSE:TIXT opened at C$29.76 on Tuesday. TELUS International has a one year low of C$26.75 and a one year high of C$49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$7.92 billion and a PE ratio of 56.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.17.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

