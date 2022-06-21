Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNYA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

TNYA stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

