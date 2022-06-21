Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNON opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Tenon Medical has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $59.89.

Tenon Medical Company Profile

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

