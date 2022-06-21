Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

TDC opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $111,120.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,068.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,457 shares of company stock worth $373,250. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 20,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

