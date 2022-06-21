Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.77. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.13 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.85%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

