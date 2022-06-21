Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading 10.7% Higher

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $728.50 and last traded at $720.11. 956,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 29,969,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $650.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $747.42 billion, a PE ratio of 96.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $801.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $905.25.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

