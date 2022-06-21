Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.00

Shares of Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and traded as high as $29.48. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $28.86, with a volume of 14,631 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teucrium Corn Fund by 21.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 345,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 60,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teucrium Corn Fund by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 29,564 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000.

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

